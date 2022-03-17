“Sono americana disabile, solo signore veneziane sono intervenute in mia difesa”. Lettere

Sono un’americana disabile che ha visitato Venezia due volte prima che non riuscissi più a camminare. È vero che sono stata spinta dappertutto e non sono riuscita a prendere posto sul vaporetto nonostante il mio bastone.

Tuttavia, non sono d’accordo sul fatto che i veneziani siano scortesi.

Se rispetti i veneziani loro rispettano te.

Ho avuto un’esperienza terribile quando un uomo sul vaporetto ha tirato fuori il mio bastone da sotto di me per salire e stava cercando di spingermi giù dalla barca. Non sono stati i turisti ad aiutarmi, ma un gruppo di anziane veneziane che afferrò l’uomo e lo fece scappare.

I veneziani stanno trovando impossibile sopravvivere sulla propria terra. Se apri le orecchie e mostri vero interesse per i loro problemi e compri dai pochi veneziani rimasti piuttosto che dalla spazzatura a buon mercato degli stranieri che hanno preso il controllo e fai sapere al mondo come il loro governo li sta tassando fuori dal proprio paese, forse i veneziani non hanno torto ad essere così arrabbiati.

Rispetta i veneziani che hanno creato questo bellissimo posto e aiutali a lottare per mantenere ciò che è loro.

(lettera firmata)