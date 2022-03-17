giovedì 17 Marzo 2022
14.8 C
Venezia

“Sono americana disabile, solo signore veneziane sono intervenute in mia difesa”. Lettere

Vaporetti in Canal Grande, Venezia, San Marcuola
Vaporetti in Canal Grande, Venezia, San Marcuola.
di: redazione centrale
tempo di lettura: 1 min.

Sono un’americana disabile che ha visitato Venezia due volte prima che non riuscissi più a camminare. È vero che sono stata spinta dappertutto e non sono riuscita a prendere posto sul vaporetto nonostante il mio bastone.
Tuttavia, non sono d’accordo sul fatto che i veneziani siano scortesi.
Se rispetti i veneziani loro rispettano te.
Ho avuto un’esperienza terribile quando un uomo sul vaporetto ha tirato fuori il mio bastone da sotto di me per salire e stava cercando di spingermi giù dalla barca. Non sono stati i turisti ad aiutarmi, ma un gruppo di anziane veneziane che afferrò l’uomo e lo fece scappare.
I veneziani stanno trovando impossibile sopravvivere sulla propria terra. Se apri le orecchie e mostri vero interesse per i loro problemi e compri dai pochi veneziani rimasti piuttosto che dalla spazzatura a buon mercato degli stranieri che hanno preso il controllo e fai sapere al mondo come il loro governo li sta tassando fuori dal proprio paese, forse i veneziani non hanno torto ad essere così arrabbiati.
Rispetta i veneziani che hanno creato questo bellissimo posto e aiutali a lottare per mantenere ciò che è loro.

I am a disabled America who visited Venice twice before I could no longer walk. It is true that I was shoved everywhere and unable to get a seat on the Vaporetto despite my cane. However, I do not agree that Venetians are rude. If you respect the Venetians they respect you. I had an awful experience when a man on the Vaporetto kicked my cane out from under me to get on and was trying to push me off the boat. It was not the tourists that helped. A bunch of elderly Venetian women grabbed the man and through him off. Venetians are finding it impossible to survive on their own land. If you open your ears and show true interest in their issues and buy from the few Venetians left rather than the cheap garbage from the Chinese who have taken over and make the world aware how their government is taxing them out of their own country maybe Venetians would not be so angry. Respect the Venetians who created this beautiful place and help them fight to keep what is theirs.

(lettera firmata)

Copyright 2022: www.lavocedivenezia.it .
Tutti i diritti sono riservati.
Duplicazione vietata. Condivisione consentita.

redazione centrale
A cura della redazione centrale. Per inviare una segnalazione: [email protected]

