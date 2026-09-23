Gino Paoli aveva scritto “Quando ti rivedrò” per cantarlo con la Vanoni: esce oggi postumo

La Voce di Venezia radio
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ON AIR NOW
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audio::-webkit-media-controls-play-button,
audio::-webkit-media-controls-volume-slider {
transform: scale(2.5);
}
.messaggio-pausa {
margin: 0 0 15px 0;
font-size: 25px;
color: #ffdddd;
text-align: center;
font-style: italic;
text-shadow: 1px 1px 6px rgba(255,255,255,0.5);
animation: blink-warning var(--blink-warning-speed) step-start infinite;
}
#radioContainer.attivo .messaggio-pausa {
display: none;
}
@keyframes blink-warning {
50% {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.faretto {
position: absolute;
width: 20px;
height: 20px;
background: #ccc;
border-radius: 4px;
z-index: 2;
pointer-events: none;
}
.faretto-left {
bottom: -5px;
left: 20px;
transform: rotate(30deg);
}
.faretto-right {
bottom: -5px;
right: 20px;
transform: rotate(-30deg);
}
.fascio {
position: absolute;
bottom: 20px;
width: 0;
height: 0;
opacity: 0;
transition: opacity 0.3s ease;
left: 50%;
transform: translateX(-50%);
}
.fascio-left {
border-left: 120px solid transparent;
border-right: 120px solid transparent;
border-top: 240px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.4);
animation: fascioL calc(var(--blink-speed) * 4) infinite;
animation-play-state: paused;
}
.fascio-right {
border-left: 120px solid transparent;
border-right: 120px solid transparent;
border-top: 240px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.4);
animation: fascioR calc(var(--blink-speed) * 4) infinite;
animation-play-state: paused;
}
.attivo .fascio-left,
.attivo .fascio-right {
animation-play-state: running;
}
@keyframes fascioL {
0% { opacity: 0; }
25% { opacity: 1; }
50% { opacity: 0; }
100% { opacity: 0; }
}
@keyframes fascioR {
0% { opacity: 0; }
50% { opacity: 0; }
75% { opacity: 1; }
100% { opacity: 0; }
}
.lampeggia-titolo {
animation: lampeggiaTitolo 5.5s ease-in-out infinite;
}
@keyframes lampeggiaTitolo {
0%, 100% {
color: white;
text-shadow: 2px 2px 8px rgba(255,255,255,0.8);
}
50% {
color: #ff66cc;
text-shadow: 2px 2px 12px rgba(255,102,204,0.9);
}
}
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
const audio = document.getElementById('audioPlayer');
const image = document.getElementById('image');
const container = document.getElementById('radioContainer');
const title = document.getElementById('radioTitle');
const fallbackText = document.getElementById('fallbackText');
// PERSONALIZZA QUI:
// Durata esposizione immagine onair.jpg (in millisecondi)
const durataImmagine = 8500; // <-- modifica questo valore
// Durata esposizione scritta "ON AIR NOW" (in millisecondi)
const durataTesto = 2500; // <-- modifica questo valore
if (image) {
function refreshImage() {
const timestamp = new Date().getTime();
image.src = `https://www.lavocedivenezia.it/onair.jpg?timestamp=${timestamp}`;
}
refreshImage();
setInterval(refreshImage, 45000);
}
function setCookie(name, value) {
const now = new Date();
const midnight = new Date(now.getFullYear(), now.getMonth(), now.getDate() + 1);
document.cookie = `${name}=${value}; expires=${midnight.toUTCString()}; path=/; SameSite=Lax`;
}
function getCookie(name) {
const cookies = document.cookie.split('; ');
for (let i = 0; i {
toggleFasci(true);
setTimeout(() => {
if (audio.volume > 0.03) {
audio.volume = savedVolume;
}
}, 4000);
}).catch((e) => {
console.log('Autoplay bloccato dal browser:', e);
});
}
audio.addEventListener('play', function () {
setCookie('audioState', 'play');
toggleFasci(true);
});
audio.addEventListener('pause', function () {
setCookie('audioState', 'pause');
toggleFasci(false);
});
audio.addEventListener('volumechange', function () {
setCookie('audioVolume', audio.volume);
});
// Alternanza immagine / scritta ON AIR NOW con tempi personalizzabili
let showImage = true;
function alternaVisibilita() {
const hour = new Date().getHours();
const isNight = hour >= 21 || hour < 6;
if (isNight) {
image.style.opacity = '1';
fallbackText.style.opacity = '0';
setTimeout(alternaVisibilita, durataImmagine);
return;
}
if (showImage) {
image.style.opacity = '1';
fallbackText.style.opacity = '0';
setTimeout(alternaVisibilita, durataImmagine);
} else {
image.style.opacity = '0';
fallbackText.style.opacity = '1';
setTimeout(alternaVisibilita, durataTesto);
}
showImage = !showImage;
}
alternaVisibilita();
});