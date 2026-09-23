Gino Paoli aveva scritto “Quando ti rivedrò” per cantarlo con la Vanoni: esce oggi postumo

La Voce di Venezia radio Se non è partita la musica clicca play sul triangolino in basso ON AIR NOW Il tuo browser non supporta il tag audio.

audio::-webkit-media-controls-play-button, audio::-webkit-media-controls-volume-slider { transform: scale(2.5); } .messaggio-pausa { margin: 0 0 15px 0; font-size: 25px; color: #ffdddd; text-align: center; font-style: italic; text-shadow: 1px 1px 6px rgba(255,255,255,0.5); animation: blink-warning var(--blink-warning-speed) step-start infinite; } #radioContainer.attivo .messaggio-pausa { display: none; } @keyframes blink-warning { 50% { opacity: 0; } } .faretto { position: absolute; width: 20px; height: 20px; background: #ccc; border-radius: 4px; z-index: 2; pointer-events: none; } .faretto-left { bottom: -5px; left: 20px; transform: rotate(30deg); } .faretto-right { bottom: -5px; right: 20px; transform: rotate(-30deg); } .fascio { position: absolute; bottom: 20px; width: 0; height: 0; opacity: 0; transition: opacity 0.3s ease; left: 50%; transform: translateX(-50%); } .fascio-left { border-left: 120px solid transparent; border-right: 120px solid transparent; border-top: 240px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.4); animation: fascioL calc(var(--blink-speed) * 4) infinite; animation-play-state: paused; } .fascio-right { border-left: 120px solid transparent; border-right: 120px solid transparent; border-top: 240px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.4); animation: fascioR calc(var(--blink-speed) * 4) infinite; animation-play-state: paused; } .attivo .fascio-left, .attivo .fascio-right { animation-play-state: running; } @keyframes fascioL { 0% { opacity: 0; } 25% { opacity: 1; } 50% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 0; } } @keyframes fascioR { 0% { opacity: 0; } 50% { opacity: 0; } 75% { opacity: 1; } 100% { opacity: 0; } } .lampeggia-titolo { animation: lampeggiaTitolo 5.5s ease-in-out infinite; } @keyframes lampeggiaTitolo { 0%, 100% { color: white; text-shadow: 2px 2px 8px rgba(255,255,255,0.8); } 50% { color: #ff66cc; text-shadow: 2px 2px 12px rgba(255,102,204,0.9); } } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () { const audio = document.getElementById('audioPlayer'); const image = document.getElementById('image'); const container = document.getElementById('radioContainer'); const title = document.getElementById('radioTitle'); const fallbackText = document.getElementById('fallbackText'); // PERSONALIZZA QUI: // Durata esposizione immagine onair.jpg (in millisecondi) const durataImmagine = 8500; // <-- modifica questo valore // Durata esposizione scritta "ON AIR NOW" (in millisecondi) const durataTesto = 2500; // <-- modifica questo valore if (image) { function refreshImage() { const timestamp = new Date().getTime(); image.src = `https://www.lavocedivenezia.it/onair.jpg?timestamp=${timestamp}`; } refreshImage(); setInterval(refreshImage, 45000); } function setCookie(name, value) { const now = new Date(); const midnight = new Date(now.getFullYear(), now.getMonth(), now.getDate() + 1); document.cookie = `${name}=${value}; expires=${midnight.toUTCString()}; path=/; SameSite=Lax`; } function getCookie(name) { const cookies = document.cookie.split('; '); for (let i = 0; i { toggleFasci(true); setTimeout(() => { if (audio.volume > 0.03) { audio.volume = savedVolume; } }, 4000); }).catch((e) => { console.log('Autoplay bloccato dal browser:', e); }); } audio.addEventListener('play', function () { setCookie('audioState', 'play'); toggleFasci(true); }); audio.addEventListener('pause', function () { setCookie('audioState', 'pause'); toggleFasci(false); }); audio.addEventListener('volumechange', function () { setCookie('audioVolume', audio.volume); }); // Alternanza immagine / scritta ON AIR NOW con tempi personalizzabili let showImage = true; function alternaVisibilita() { const hour = new Date().getHours(); const isNight = hour >= 21 || hour < 6; if (isNight) { image.style.opacity = '1'; fallbackText.style.opacity = '0'; setTimeout(alternaVisibilita, durataImmagine); return; } if (showImage) { image.style.opacity = '1'; fallbackText.style.opacity = '0'; setTimeout(alternaVisibilita, durataImmagine); } else { image.style.opacity = '0'; fallbackText.style.opacity = '1'; setTimeout(alternaVisibilita, durataTesto); } showImage = !showImage; } alternaVisibilita(); });